Zirakpur NHAIs nod delayed, foot over bridges hang in balance

Proposed to come up near Metro Mall and N Area light point on the busy Zirakpur-Ambala highway, two foot-over bridges have yet to see the light of the day.

The Zirakpur municipal council (MC) house had approved the two foot-over bridges in December 2021, following which a no-objection certificate (NOC) was sought from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to allow construction. But NHAI has yet to give the clearance.

MC president Udayveer Singh Dhillon said, “MC House had approved the project of both the bridges last year following residents’ demand, as it is impossible to cross the busy Ambala highway at both points due to high-speed vehicles. But the project cannot proceed without NHAI’s approval as the highway falls under its jurisdiction.”

Dhillon said a survey report had already been submitted by the MC’s engineering department and now a reminder for the NOC will be sent.

“The bridges will allow pedestrians to safely cross the busy highway, which sees heavy vehicular movement that poses a risk to their life. The bridges should also be disabled friendly,” said Sukhdev Chaudhary, joint action committee (JAC), Zirakpur.