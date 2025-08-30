Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Zirakpur police book four spas for immoral trafficking

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 07:44 am IST

The raids were carried out following specific inputs. Investigating officer Gurnam Singh said, “We are closely monitoring these centres

Cases of immoral trafficking were registered against four spa centres in Zirakpur following a late-night raid on Thursday.

As per the police, the spas were found charging heftily and even trafficking women for immoral activities. (iStock)
As per the police, the spas were found charging heftily and even trafficking women for immoral activities. (iStock)

As per the police, the spas were found charging heftily and even trafficking women for immoral activities.

The raids were carried out following specific inputs. Investigating officer Gurnam Singh said, “We are closely monitoring these centres. Anyone found exploiting women or misusing the licence of spa centres will face strict legal action. Five girls were taken into custody, while others fled before we reached the spot.”

The cases were registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Zirakpur police book four spas for immoral trafficking
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On