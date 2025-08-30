Zirakpur police book four spas for immoral trafficking

Cases of immoral trafficking were registered against four spa centres in Zirakpur following a late-night raid on Thursday. As per the police, the spas were found charging heftily and even trafficking women for immoral activities. (iStock)

As per the police, the spas were found charging heftily and even trafficking women for immoral activities.

The raids were carried out following specific inputs. Investigating officer Gurnam Singh said, “We are closely monitoring these centres. Anyone found exploiting women or misusing the licence of spa centres will face strict legal action. Five girls were taken into custody, while others fled before we reached the spot.”

The cases were registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.