Another flesh trade racket busted in Zirakpur, 2 booked

Zirakpur police have busted another flesh trade racket operating under the garb of spa centres.

A case under Sections 3, 4, 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956, has been registered by the Zirakpur police. (iStoxk)

Sharing details, Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) inspector Simarpreet Singh Shergill said the police raided two spas on VIP Road, Zirakpur, following a tip-off about prostitution being operated in the guise of spa centres.

On uncovering the racket, police booked Ashu Rai Ekta and Vishal Sharma, the owners of M9 Spa Centre and Golden Dream Honey Spa, respectively, both on VIP Road.

A case under Sections 3, 4, 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956, has been registered against them.

In February, Zirakpur police had sealed 12 spa centres and arrested 25 people after unearthing a similar prostitution racket.

