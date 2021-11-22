Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur: PWD begins construction of underpass
chandigarh news

Zirakpur: PWD begins construction of underpass

To decongest traffic on Zirkapur to Chandigarh Road near Bhabat village intersection, the Public Works Department (PWD) has started the construction of a vehicular underpass (VUP)
The underpass being constructed by PWD in Zirakpur will be 280 metres and the total cost of the project is 3 crore. (Representative image)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

To decongest traffic on Zirkapur to Chandigarh Road near Bhabat village intersection, the Public Works Department (PWD) has started the construction of a vehicular underpass (VUP). The work has been allotted to Jalandhar-based company Engineers Associates. The VUP will be 280 metres and the total cost of the project is 3 crore.

Yuvraj Singh, executive engineer of PWD, said that after the construction of the VUP, traffic going directly to Chandigarh will not have to wait at the traffic light and people coming from Bhabat village side will be using the VUP, which will reduce traffic jams on the highway. He said the work will be completed within six months.

He added that the VUP will also help the traffic going from Ambala to Panchkula. Using VUP, the commuters can use and can take U-turn and then go near Zirakpur bus stand (near Paras downtown) to take the Panchkula road.

From the Zirakpur side, a daily traffic volume of 1,43,170 vehicles including 1,35,805 passenger car units was observed at the Rotary of Dakshin Marg and Purv Marg near Sector 31 Tribune Chowk.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP