Zirakpur shocker: Man kills son after fight with wife

The Mohali police arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly killing his six-month-old son after an argument with his wife at his residence in Zirakpur on Monday.

The accused, Abhishek Sharma, is a resident of Zirakpur and was working in an IT company in Chandigarh. He has confessed to the crime to his wife Nikita, the police said.

In a complaint to the police, Nikita said that her marriage with Abhishek was solemnised in November 2020 at his native town Premnagar in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.

“Soon after marriage, we started having disputes and arguments. In March 2021, we shifted to Zirakpur after Abhishek got a job in a private firm. We were then blessed with a boy in January this year. However, on June 11, we decided to visit his family at Premnagar but there too, we got involved in quarrels and arguments,” she said.

She added, “After a fight at Premnagar, Abhishek and I left the house and reached Zirakpur early morning on June 12. Soon after reaching home, he took my son into a room and locked the door from inside. Despite repeated requests, he didn’t open the door. Then, I rushed to my sister’s house in Chandigarh for help but when we returned to Zirakpur, the house was locked and Abhishek had left the place with my son. We searched for them in the nearby parks, but to no avail.”

“I had left with my sister to live at her house for the night and when I returned to my house on Monday morning, my son was lying dead on the bed. His hands and mouth had turned blue, while Abhishek was sitting next to him. When asked what happened to the infant, he confessed that he had killed him on the intervening night of June 12 and 13. He had suffocated my son with his hands till he died,” the victim’s mother further added.

Soon after the incident, Nikita rushed to the Zirakpur police station to lodge a complaint.

“On Nikita’s complaint, we registered a case against Abhishek Sharma, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him. He will be produced in the local court on Tuesday,” said inspector Deepinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur police station.

Meanwhile, the infant was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for a post-mortem and will be handed over to the family on Tuesday.