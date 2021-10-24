Zirakpur shop owner abducted, robbed of car

A chemist shop owner was allegedly abducted by nine people and later robbed of his car in Zirakpur on Friday night.

Complainant Kuldeep Singh told the police that he had received a call from his acquaintance Kuldeep Kaur, asking him to deliver some medicines.

Kuldeep said he went to deliver the medicines at a local hotel, where nine people turned up in two cars and forcibly took him with them. One of them followed in Kuldeep’s car.

He said the accused later dropped him near Patiala border, but drove off with his Maruti Alto car, ₹2,500 in cash and his wallet.

The police have registered an FIR and procured footage of CCTV cameras. The claims of the victim are being verified, the police said.