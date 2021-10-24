Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur shop owner abducted, robbed of car
chandigarh news

Zirakpur shop owner abducted, robbed of car

Complainant Kuldeep Singh told the police that he had gone to a hotel in Zirakpur to deliver some medicines when nine people turned up and forcibly took him away in a car
The accused dropped the victim near the Patiala border, but drove off with his Maruti Alto car, 2,500 in cash and his wallet, said Zirakpur police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 01:36 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A chemist shop owner was allegedly abducted by nine people and later robbed of his car in Zirakpur on Friday night.

Complainant Kuldeep Singh told the police that he had received a call from his acquaintance Kuldeep Kaur, asking him to deliver some medicines.

Kuldeep said he went to deliver the medicines at a local hotel, where nine people turned up in two cars and forcibly took him with them. One of them followed in Kuldeep’s car.

He said the accused later dropped him near Patiala border, but drove off with his Maruti Alto car, 2,500 in cash and his wallet.

The police have registered an FIR and procured footage of CCTV cameras. The claims of the victim are being verified, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP