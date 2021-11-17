Zirakpur teen goes missing after exam in Chandigarh

A 16-year-old boy, a resident of Zirakpur, went missing after his exam. The police have registered a kidnapping case. In his complaint, the father of the boy, said his son had left home on Sunday.

He said his son had gone to Allen Institute, Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh, to take a scholarship exam at the institute, but did not return after the exam.

The police are yet to trace the 16-year-old whose mobile phone that had a dual SIM is also untraceable.

Acting on the father’s complaint, a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 31 police station, Chandigarh.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN SHORT

Ireo MD in seven-day ED custody

The enforcement directorate on Tuesday arrested Lalit Goyal, the vice-chairman and managing director of real estate group Ireo, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged diversion of home buyers’ funds to the tune of ₹2,600 crore. Goyal was detained at the Delhi airport last week. The agency claimed the businessman was “non-cooperative and did not divulge any relevant information” during questioning and hence, was taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Chandigarh. A local court later remanded him to seven days of ED custody, it said. PTI

New Chandigarh DC relieved from P’kula

Vinay Pratap Singh, a Haryana-cadre IAS officer, on Tuesday relinquished the charge of Panchkula deputy commissioner and is likely to join as the Chandigarh DC on Wednesday afternoon. The Haryana government issued the relieving orders, a day after the Centre asked it to expedite the process.

Bike-borne snatchers stab youth

Three bike-borne snatchers wielding a knife attacked two Manimajra youths and fled with a wallet and mobile phone near Sector 17, Panchkula, late on Monday night. Complainant Suman Karki, 18, who works as a waiter in Sector 16, told police that he was returning home along with a friend, Rakesh, when the crime took place. “As I resisted, one of them stabbed a knife in my thigh and another one snatched my phone and wallet. My friend managed to escape unhurt,” he said. A case has been registered.

Mayor inaugurates community centre

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated a community centre at Sector 56. Built at a cost of ₹2.79 lakh, it has a hall for 200 people, library, sampark centre, gym, dormitory, toilet blocks and parking for 50 vehicles. The mayor also laid the foundation stone of a green belt near the civil dispensary in Sector 56.