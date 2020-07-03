Chemist, lab owner held with 25,000 habit-forming tablets in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 18:05 IST

A chemist and the owner of a medical laboratory were arrested on Thursday for possessing 25,000 tablets of tramadol, a habit-forming drug, without relevant documentation.

Tramadol is a Schedule-H pain killer, misused by drugs addicts.

The chemist was identified as Satwant Singh, 40, of Hargobindpura, and the laboratory owner as Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, 30.

ASI Rajinder Singh said the duo was arrested from Basti Jodhewal Chowk following a tip-off. They were crossing the area on a scooter when stopped for checking. On frisking them, police recovered 25,000 tablets of tramadol from their possession, with no documents to support their purchase.

The ASI said they were probing the source from where they procured the tablets, which the chemist may have been selling from his shop.

A case under Sections 21, 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the Daresi police station.

14,000 tablets seized, two held

In a similar case, Shimlapuri police arrested an electrician and a taxi driver after recovering 14,000 tramadol tablets from them.

The accused are Rajinder Singh, alias Raj, of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri, and Jagdish Sharma, 32, of New Shimlapuri.

Rajinder is an electrician, while Jagdish is a taxi driver.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO, Shimlapuri police station, said the accused were arrested from Barota Road following a tip-off. The accused disclosed that they procured the tablets from a supplier, who the police are trying to trace.

Another case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.