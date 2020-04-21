Chemists in Himachal told to keep record of people buying medicine for cough, fever

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:31 IST

The Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) SR Mardi on Tuesday asked chemists to keep a record of people purchasing medicine for cough and fever.

Chemist shops are required to keep a record of those buying these medicines as it may help authorities in contact tracing, said the DGP in his daily video message.

Mardi said as per lockdown guidelines inter-state and inter-district movement will remain prohibited.

Movement of labourers will be allowed only if they want to return to work, said Mardi.

He also warned the people of the state against religion-based discrimination.

“We have been receiving complaints of discrimination on bases of religion at ration shops and even hospitals,” he said.

The state police chief asked the people from posting and sharing hateful messages on social media.

Strict action will be taken against those found discriminating on bases of religion or sharing communally instigating messages, added the DGP.

Mardi said till date a total of 1,143 FIRs had been lodged across the state for curfew violations, unauthorised entry into the state, hiding travel history and jumping quarantine.

As many as 982 persons have been arrested and preventive action has been taken against 415 others.

A total of 911 vehicles have been seized and a cumulative penalty amounting to ₹13.88 lakh has been realised from offenders.

Authorities have also identified and quarantined as many as 1,113 people with links to the Tablighi Jamaat. As many as 256 of them had attended the Markaz congregation and 857 are their primary contacts.