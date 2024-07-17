Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.56 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 18, 2024 29.92 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 30.51 °C Overcast clouds July 20, 2024 31.36 °C Overcast clouds July 21, 2024 33.72 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 34.28 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 33.97 °C Overcast clouds July 24, 2024 34.2 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.34 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.47 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.46 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.55 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 36.21 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chennai today, on July 17, 2024, is 31.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.56 °C and 32.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.33 °C and 32.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.With temperatures ranging between 27.56 °C and 32.84 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

