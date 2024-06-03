Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.13 °C, check weather forecast for June 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 4, 2024 33.23 °C Moderate rain June 5, 2024 32.48 °C Light rain June 6, 2024 29.37 °C Light rain June 7, 2024 31.63 °C Moderate rain June 8, 2024 33.09 °C Light rain June 9, 2024 34.26 °C Light rain June 10, 2024 34.67 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 31.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 33.25 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 30.01 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.11 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.1 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.07 °C Few clouds Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 3, 2024, is 30.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.13 °C and 30.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.13 °C and 33.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.With temperatures ranging between 29.13 °C and 30.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chennai today stands at 63.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.