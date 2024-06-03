 Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.13 °C, check weather forecast for June 3, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.13 °C, check weather forecast for June 3, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on June 3, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 3, 2024, is 30.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.13 °C and 30.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.13 °C and 33.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.13 °C and 30.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chennai today stands at 63.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 4, 2024 33.23 °C Moderate rain
June 5, 2024 32.48 °C Light rain
June 6, 2024 29.37 °C Light rain
June 7, 2024 31.63 °C Moderate rain
June 8, 2024 33.09 °C Light rain
June 9, 2024 34.26 °C Light rain
June 10, 2024 34.67 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 3, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 31.05 °C Light rain
Kolkata 33.25 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai 30.01 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 27.11 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.1 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 36.07 °C Few clouds
Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chennai weather update on June 03, 2024
Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.13 °C, check weather forecast for June 3, 2024
