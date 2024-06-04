Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.42 °C, check weather forecast for June 4, 2024
Jun 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on June 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on June 4, 2024, is 32.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.42 °C and 33.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.22 °C and 33.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.42 °C and 33.53 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chennai today stands at 108.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 4, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.22 °C and 33.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.42 °C and 33.53 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chennai today stands at 108.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 5, 2024
|33.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 6, 2024
|31.0 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 7, 2024
|31.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 8, 2024
|32.48 °C
|Light rain
|June 9, 2024
|30.98 °C
|Light rain
|June 10, 2024
|32.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 11, 2024
|33.23 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 4, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|30.62 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|36.2 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.9 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.9 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Delhi
|41.07 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Share this article
SHARE
Copy