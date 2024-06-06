Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.78 °C, check weather forecast for June 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 7, 2024 30.88 °C Moderate rain June 8, 2024 30.52 °C Light rain June 9, 2024 34.06 °C Light rain June 10, 2024 32.01 °C Light rain June 11, 2024 34.36 °C Light rain June 12, 2024 34.39 °C Light rain June 13, 2024 31.96 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.85 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.27 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 30.75 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.3 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 31.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.32 °C Sky is clear Delhi 38.55 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 6, 2024, is 30.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.78 °C and 32.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 7, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.6 °C and 31.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 27.78 °C and 32.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chennai today stands at 55.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

