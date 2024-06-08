 Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for June 8, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for June 8, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on June 8, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 8, 2024, is 30.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.16 °C and 32.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 9, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.61 °C and 34.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.16 °C and 32.13 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chennai today stands at 79.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 9, 2024 33.57 °C Light rain
June 10, 2024 33.6 °C Light rain
June 11, 2024 34.07 °C Light rain
June 12, 2024 31.72 °C Light rain
June 13, 2024 30.6 °C Light rain
June 14, 2024 32.79 °C Light rain
June 15, 2024 32.01 °C Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on June 8, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.97 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 36.35 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 30.97 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.94 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.85 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 35.9 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 41.78 °C Scattered clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chennai weather update on June 08, 2024
Chennai weather update on June 08, 2024

News / Cities / Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for June 8, 2024
