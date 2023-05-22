Home / Cities / Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': ED seizes 121 cr assets of ‘kingpin’ IAS officer, Raipur mayor's brother

PTI | | Posted by HT News Desk
May 22, 2023 05:39 PM IST

The properties of Chhattisgarh IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Raipur Mayor's brother Anwar Dhebar, and others were seized.

Assets worth more than 121 crore of Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor Anwar Dhebar, IAS officer Anil Tuteja, former MD of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Ltd. Arun Pati Tripathi and others have been attached in the alleged liquor scam-linked money laundering case, the ED said Monday.

Chhattisgarh IAS officer Anil Tuteja has been termed the 'kingpin' in the alleged liquor scam by ED. (HT File Photo for representation)(HT_PRINT)
Chhattisgarh IAS officer Anil Tuteja has been termed the 'kingpin' in the alleged liquor scam by ED. (HT File Photo for representation)(HT_PRINT)

The properties, provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), include 14 properties of Tuteja worth Rs. 8.83 crore, 69 properties of Anwar Dhebar worth 98.78 crore and one asset of Tripathi worth 1.35 crore, the federal agency said in a statement.

Hotel Vennington Court in state capital Raipur of Anwar Dhebar, being run under the aegis of his firm A Dhebar Buildcon, has also been attached, it said.

Properties of Vikash Agarwal alias Subbu worth 1.54 crore and 32 properties of Arvind Singh worth 11.35 crore have also been attached as part of the same order. The total value of the attached properties is 121.87 crore.

This money laundering case stems from a 2022 Income Tax department charge sheet filed against IAS officer Tuteja and others before a court in Delhi.

Anwar Dhebar, Tripathi and two others have been arrested by the ED in this case till now.

