Chinmayanand case: Court allows Shahjahanpur woman to go for admission in Bareilly college

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:13 IST

The Shahjahanpur district and sessions court on Thursday allowed the jailed woman, who has accused former union minister Chinmayanand of rape, to go to the Bareilly College to take admission in the LLM course there on Friday.

The court was hearing a plea by the woman who submitted that she needed to apply for the admission before October 18 (Thursday). Allowing the plea, the court directed the jail authorities to take the woman to Bareilly College and bring her back after admission on Friday.

The woman’s lawyer Kulvinder Singh said, “The district magistrate, Shahjahanpur, had fixed the admission date for October 18. In view of this, we filed the application and the court allowed it.”

The Supreme Court in September had directed the administration to admit the woman and her brother, who were Law students at SS Law College, Shahjahanpur, run by Chinmayanand.

In September, the apex court had also suggested to the Bar Council of India to increase seats in the colleges concerned (in Bareilly) to accommodate the woman and her brother in LLM and LLB courses respectively. This came after the Uttar Pradesh apprised the court that it had made all arrangements for transfer of the woman and her brother to other colleges with hostel facility.

Meanwhile, the district court turned down the bail plea of the woman’s friend Sanjay Singh. Sanjay was traced in Dausa (Rajasthan) on August 30, Rajasthan, along with the woman. He was arrested on September 20 along with two others on the charge of attempting to extort Rs 50 million from Chinmayanand. On September 25, the woman was also arrested on the same charge. The four were booked under Sections 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 385 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Chinmayanand, who is supposed to be in jail till October 26, was booked under Sections 376C (sexual intercourse by a person or persons taking advantage of their official position), 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested on September 20.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 22:13 IST