e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / CII, CICU donate 5 ventilators to admn in Ludhiana

CII, CICU donate 5 ventilators to admn in Ludhiana

cities Updated: May 15, 2020 00:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The members of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) donated five ventilators to the district administration in presence of additional chief secretary, industries and commerce, Vini Mahajan, who conducted a meeting with the industrialists, district administration and legislators on Thursday.

Punjab CII chairman Rahul Ahuja and CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja said they had established a Covid-19 relief fund and collected donations worth Rs 1.5 crore.

“A large part of this fund has been donated to police department, district administration, Red Cross Society and various hospitals, including CMC Ludhiana, for various relief and rehabilitation measures. Apart from this, members have been directly contributing to the cause by distributing food packets and running community kitchens serving hundreds on a daily basis,” said Ahuja.

top news
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In