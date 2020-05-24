CISCE students, teachers welcome introduction of project works in Class 12 English, mathematics

cities

Updated: May 24, 2020 19:33 IST

The move of introducing 20-mark project works in English and mathematics for Class 12 students is being appreciated by the students and teachers of the schools affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The projects have been introduced for 2020-21 academic session. Earlier, both the subjects had 100-mark question papers that have now been replaced with a theory paper of 80 marks and a project work of 20 marks.

ALREADY INTRODUCED IN CLASS 11

The council has already introduced the project works for both the subjects (having same weightage) in Class 11 for the present academic session.

For Class 12, the project work will comprise listening, speaking and writing skills. In speaking skills, the students can narrate an experience, give a report on any school activity, express an opinion or participate in a theme-based conversation. In writing skills, the students can describe how to operate a device, cook a dish or conduct a scientific experiment or describe a sporting event, an autobiographical experience or review a television serial.

In mathematics, the students can select two projects based on different topics. Some of the topics given to them are -- using a graph to demonstrate an invertible function, explore the principal value of the function sin 1x (or any other inverse trigonometric function) using a unit circle for a dependent system (non-homogeneous) of three linear equations of three variables, identify infinite number of solutions and explain the concepts of increasing and decreasing functions. A Class 12 student, Ankita Goyal, said, “This move will help the students get practical exposure of the subject and enhance their skills. I have been asked to submit a report on any school programme. This will help me improve my writing skills.”

‘WILL HELP STUDENTS GAIN IN-DEPTH KNOWLEDGE’

Mathematics teacher NP Singh said, “We have given project work to the students that they can complete in June. With these 20-mark internal assessments, the students will be able to score more and gain an in-depth knowledge of the concepts.”

Principal of Sacred Heart Convent school, Sector 39, Sherin Thomas, said, “Amid the coronavirus lockdown when students are under stress, the move by the council came as a soothing balm and it is certainly going to make studies more practical and full of creativity.”