City college receives government grant of Rs 2.5 crore for scoring A+ in NAAC accreditation

Dec 10, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Sir Parshurambhau (SP) College has received a grant of Rs 2.5 crore under Rashtriya Uchhatar Siksha Abhiyan (Rusa).

According to a statement issued by the college, the total grant is of Rs 5 crore of which Rs 2.5 crore has been disbursed.

The Rusa scheme, sponsored by the union government awarded the grant to the college for securing an A+ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and also for being autonomous institute for the next ten years by University Grants Commission.

Dilip Seth, principal, SP College said that the grant would be utilised for overall development of students in sports and arts. “We will provide all the facilities required to ensure students get the best in arts and sports. The money will be utilised in improving the quality of the college. Apart from this, the college will also make the experience of learning in classroom more effective with use of technology and develop virtual spaces, production of e-resources, creating high quality research facilities among others.”

Seth said, “We have also thought of giving seed money to students who are interested in doing research. We also aim to establish IPR and Yoga practice centres. We will also make special efforts under the student exchange scheme to ensure there is a healthy intellectual and experience give and take among students.” The college also aspires to set up a 3D printer facility, idea competitions, prototyping facilities to boost entrepreneurial abilities of students.

