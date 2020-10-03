e-paper
Civil aviation minister inaugurates two passenger boarding bridges at Chandigarh airport

The two PBBs are constructed at a cost of Rs 10.5 crores.

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 20:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri during the inauguration of the passengers boarding bridges at Chandigarh airport in Mohali on Saturday.
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri during the inauguration of the passengers boarding bridges at Chandigarh airport in Mohali on Saturday.(HT photo)
         

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated two passenger boarding bridges (PBBs) at Chandigarh International Airport during his visit to the city on Saturday. Now, the airport has five PBBs.

The two PBBs are constructed at a cost of Rs 10.5 crores.

The minister was also apprised about the ongoing works at Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) viz. construction of Southern taxi track, apron, and cargo.

Ajay Kumar, CEO-CHIAL said that the PBBs are now available fully for the use of passengers and almost 90% of the total passenger traffic shall be making use of it. He said that the passenger facilitation has always remained on top of CHIAL’s agenda list and they are committed to make Chandigarh airport one of the best airports in the world.

