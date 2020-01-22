e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Cities / Clash over kites leave two injured in Jagraon

Clash over kites leave two injured in Jagraon

Sadar police have registered an FIR against five persons, including two minors

cities Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A man and his son sustained injuries after their neighbours allegedly barged into their house and assaulted them over an issue pertaining to kites, police said on Wednesday.

Sadar police have registered an FIR against five persons, including two minors.

Shashi Ram, 45, of Jagraon’s Sangatpura said his son Vikas Kumar, 15, was flying kite in front of their house.

“He indulged in spat with the children of our neighbour. After some time, parents of the children along with their relatives barged into our house. They vandalised an LCD and a laptop with rods and sticks besides thrashing us,” he said.

ASI Sharanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered under Sections 323, 452, 294, 506, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC against Satish Kumar, Arun Kumar and Ram Rashi besides two minors. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
‘Misinformation’: JNU VC on RTI controversy over server room vandalism case
‘Misinformation’: JNU VC on RTI controversy over server room vandalism case
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities