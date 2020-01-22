Clash over kites leave two injured in Jagraon

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:23 IST

A man and his son sustained injuries after their neighbours allegedly barged into their house and assaulted them over an issue pertaining to kites, police said on Wednesday.

Sadar police have registered an FIR against five persons, including two minors.

Shashi Ram, 45, of Jagraon’s Sangatpura said his son Vikas Kumar, 15, was flying kite in front of their house.

“He indulged in spat with the children of our neighbour. After some time, parents of the children along with their relatives barged into our house. They vandalised an LCD and a laptop with rods and sticks besides thrashing us,” he said.

ASI Sharanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered under Sections 323, 452, 294, 506, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC against Satish Kumar, Arun Kumar and Ram Rashi besides two minors. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.