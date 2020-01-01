Clashes over disputed land: Two police officers among 8 booked in Haryana

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:46 IST

Eight people, including two police officers, have been booked in a case related to the clashes between Dalits and members of upper caste over the possession of a disputed land in Devdhar village of Yamunanagar district in July last year.

Following the intervention of Haryana additional director general of police (law and order), a case was registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/4 of the SC/ST Act.

The accused were identified as sub-inspector Lajja Ram, assistant sub-inspector Om Prakash and others including Ravi, Amit, Aachal, Surender and Ravi, all residents of Devdhar village and Pankaj Kumar of Begampur village.

According to the complaint filed by Dayawati of Devdhar village, the government had allotted 14 kanal of agricultural land to her husband’s grandfather in 1976 and as per land records the Jamabandi and Girdawari of the said land was in the name of her family members. On July 29, the six accused (besides police officials) attacked her family members with sharp-edged weapons with a purpose to take possession of the land, even as the case was pending with the Punjab and Haryana high court.

She alleged they sustained injuries during the attack and had filed a complaint against the accused but the police did not take any action. She added that a false case was registered against six members of Dayawati’s family on August 8.

Following police inaction, Dayawati filed a complaint with the additional director general of police (land and order) after which the ADGP forwarded the complaint to the Yamunanagar police and a FIR was registered on Monday. However, sub-inspector Lajja Ram has refuted the allegations saying that the police had registered a case as per the medical report.