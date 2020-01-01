e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Cities / Clashes over disputed land: Two police officers among 8 booked in Haryana

Clashes over disputed land: Two police officers among 8 booked in Haryana

cities Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Eight people, including two police officers, have been booked in a case related to the clashes between Dalits and members of upper caste over the possession of a disputed land in Devdhar village of Yamunanagar district in July last year.

Following the intervention of Haryana additional director general of police (law and order), a case was registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/4 of the SC/ST Act.

The accused were identified as sub-inspector Lajja Ram, assistant sub-inspector Om Prakash and others including Ravi, Amit, Aachal, Surender and Ravi, all residents of Devdhar village and Pankaj Kumar of Begampur village.

According to the complaint filed by Dayawati of Devdhar village, the government had allotted 14 kanal of agricultural land to her husband’s grandfather in 1976 and as per land records the Jamabandi and Girdawari of the said land was in the name of her family members. On July 29, the six accused (besides police officials) attacked her family members with sharp-edged weapons with a purpose to take possession of the land, even as the case was pending with the Punjab and Haryana high court.

She alleged they sustained injuries during the attack and had filed a complaint against the accused but the police did not take any action. She added that a false case was registered against six members of Dayawati’s family on August 8.

Following police inaction, Dayawati filed a complaint with the additional director general of police (land and order) after which the ADGP forwarded the complaint to the Yamunanagar police and a FIR was registered on Monday. However, sub-inspector Lajja Ram has refuted the allegations saying that the police had registered a case as per the medical report.

top news
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
Lakhs of New Year revellers gridlock India Gate, spark traffic jams
Lakhs of New Year revellers gridlock India Gate, spark traffic jams
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities