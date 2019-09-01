Class 1 student booked for rape attempt on classmate in Haryana’s Sirsa

chandigarh

A Class 1 boy studying in a government school in Sirsa was booked for attempting to rape his classmate. Police came to know of the incident after the doctors who were treating the victim at the Sirsa civil hospital contacted them. Later, Sirsa Sadar police booked the unidentified accused under the Section 6/18 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the basis of a complaint received from the victim’s mother.

The identity of the accused boy is yet to be ascertained as the victim told the police that she didn’t know him by name but can recognise him by face.

Talking to mediapersons, Sirsa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar said, “The police got a complaint from the mother of the victim, a resident of a nearby village. She said her daughter studies in Class 1 and one of her classmates attempted to rape her in the school during the lunch break.”

The victim reportedly returned home crying, complaining of stomachache and her mother took her to a nearby doctor, who advised that the girl be taken to civil hospital, Sirsa.

DSP Kumar said, “The victim told the police that she doesn’t know the name of the accused, but can identify him by face. Right now, the victim is under treatment at civil hospital and soon the police will take her to the school for identification of the accused. Though, there is no provision of punishment under the law if a child is below seven years’ of age.”

