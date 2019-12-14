Class 10 student held for raping 8-yr-old girl in school in Punjab

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:30 IST

A Class 10 student has been arrested for raping a 8-year-old girl in a private school in Beas, police said on Saturday.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP Baba Bakala) Harkrishan Singh said, “On Friday, the principal of the school informed police that a student of Class 10 had violated a Class 2 girl student. When we reached school and began investigation, father of the victim submitted application saying he does not want to register a case.”

DSP said when the minor victim narrated the incident and complained of pain in stomach and private parts to her mother, she made a complaint with the Beas police station. “On her complaint, a case has been registered against the Class 10 student under Section 376 (punishment of rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act),” DSP added.

Meanwhile, the accused was arrested and produced in juvenile court in Amritsar and sent to a correction home.