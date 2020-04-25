Cleric arrested for unlawful assembly in Pune

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:14 IST

Pune: The Bhosari police have booked a cleric, incharge of Bilal Masjid in Kasarwadi. on charges of unlawful assembly for conduct of prayers at the mosque, officials said on Saturday.

Yusuf Jabbar (36), cleric, was later arrested by the police.

According to the Bhosari police, Jabbar had gathered people for Friday prayers in violation of the prior notices served by administration and the police for effective implementation of lockdown to limit spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

The accused has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) , 269 (negligent likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 290 (public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the Epidemic Act.

Inspector Shankar Autade, Bhosari police station incharge, said that despite being warned about the dangers of the spread of Covid-19 through social transmission, Jabbar went ahead and resorted to unlawful assembly with the intention of offering prayers.

“Based on the information and evidence, we booked him under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Act and IPC and later arrested him,” said Autade.

The inspector also appealed to residents to refrain from offering congregation prayers citing that it is banned under the Epidemic Act. Investigation is on to find out the other attendees of the event, police said.