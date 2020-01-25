CLOCK TOWER PROTESTKalbe Sadiq’s son booked; Pooja Shukla among eight arrested

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:00 IST

LUCKNOW The Lucknow police have booked prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq’s son Kalbe Sibtain and nine other youths in connection with “unlawful assembly” at Clock Tower where the women’s protest against CAA and NRC completed its ninth day on Saturday.

Also, police have arrested eight persons, including Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha leader Pooja Shukla, in connection with the protests.

The police case against Kalbe Sibtain and nine other youths was the fifth FIR filed by police in connection with the women’s protest.

Earlier, police had registered three cases against women protesting at Clock Tower while another case was registered against women protesting in Ujariaon here.

Kalbe Sadiq had visited the Clock Tower on Friday and extended his support to the protesters.

Additional DCP, Lucknow West, Vikas Chandra Tripathi said some youths tried to take out a procession at Clock tower. “Vehicles were parked haphazardly, disrupting traffic, and some youths on their bikes and other vehicles were roaming around the protest site,” he said.

“Many of them misbehaved with the police when asked to stop their activities which were causing inconvenience and was in violation of the section 144 of Cr PC, imposed in the city due to Republic day and forthcoming defence expo,” he added.

Tripathi said police have booked 10 identified youths, including Kalbe Sibtain, son of Kalbe Sadiq, and more than 100 others.

The case has been registered under IPC sections 145 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 188 (disobeying a government order), 283 (obstruction in public way) and 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Inspector, Thakurganj, Pramod Mishra said, “The protesters were given warnings but they did not stop. They were also instigating others to take part in the protest. This if fourth FIR in Thakurganj police station relating to this protest.”

Meanwhile, police said they arrested Pooja Shukla and the seven others “for staging anti-CAA protest and in the process violating of section 144 of Cr PC.” One of them is Faizan Elahi, who earlier was involved in the protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.

Additional DCP Tripathi said those arrested were also involved in mobilising others for the protest at Clock Tower. “Eight people have been arrested, including Pooja Shukla,” he said. They were booked in different cases filed relating to the Clock Tower protest, he added. Other than Elahi and Shukla, police arrested Rihan, Naseem, Mohid, Laik Ahmad, Saeed Danish and Tariq.