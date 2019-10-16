CM Fadnavis seeks fifth term from Nagpur south west

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:09 IST

As chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis, four-term MLA from Nagpur South West, bats for a fifth term in the constituency, Congress has fielded Ashish Deshmukh, son of former state Congress chief Ranjit Deshmukh, against him.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, Deshmukh resigned from the BJP and returned to the Congress. He is one of the opposition leaders that have asked EC to disqualify Fadnavis, citing his allegedly invalid nomination papers.

Taking on the incumbent minister in his home turf is a steep challenge. Predominantly an urban middle class constituency and comprising mostly Bramhin and Kunbi populations, Nagpur South West is considered a BJP bastion. Moreover, there is also a prevalent sense of pride that their representative is the chief minister. Sandip Joshi, the campaign committee coordinator for Fadnavis, said, “We are getting a tremendous response from voters, because of Fadnavis’s work for the city and his clean image. The Opposition is challenging his affidavit as they have no issue to raise against him.”

However, Deshmukh said that people are tired of the BJP regime owing to growing unemployment, farmers’ distress, economic slump and rising insecurity among minority groups. “Fadnavis is the symbol of the state and such issues are bigger than the local ones. Election in this constituency has now turned into an ideological battle fields. Dalits, OBCs and voters from other minority groups are supporting me,” he said.

