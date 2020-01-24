CM lays stones, inaugurates projects worth ₹270cr in Mandi

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:17 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday doled out sops for the residents of Dharamapur assembly in his home district of Mandi by inaugurating and laying foundation stone of development projects worth ₹270 crore.

Addressing a meeting at Baroti, the chief minister said that government was ensuring equitable development of every part of the state.

There is no dearth of funds for developmental works, however, it is important to ensuring that every penny is used for welfare of the people, Thakur said.

CM Thakur inaugurated Gantrailu bridge constructed at a cost of ₹3.57 crore and Kanda Pattan-Pangoh-Hayolag road constructed with an outlay of ₹ 33.5 lakh. He laid foundation stones of lift water supply scheme to Baroti Mandap Jodhan costing ₹ 62 crore; Mukhyamantri Lok Bhawan at Baroti; staff quarters of government degree college, Dharampur; science block and playground of government school Baroti and science block of government senior secondary school, Samoud.

He also inaugurated sericulture division at Sandhol and lift water supply scheme for Bahri-Mahri-Dhawali.

The chief minister said that it was a matter of pride for people of the state that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the biggest political party of the world, is being led by the son of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Prakash Nadda.

“This was made possible because of affection and benevolence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards Himachal Pradesh,” said Thakur.

He also hailed the Modi-led government for bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Thakur alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties were trying to politicise the whole issue to mislead the people by spreading false canard.

“The Act has nothing against the minority communities living in India as they are already citizens,” said the chief minister.

He said that the Act is in no way against any minority community and the state fully supports this new citizenship law.

CM Thakur said the opposition leaders were even questioning the Global Investors Meet organised by the state government. He said the Congress leaders also travelled across the country to attract investments, but failed miserably.

On the occasion, the chief minister announced ₹20 lakh for Barag-Gumma road and ₹15 lakh for Thana-Jhayarad road of the area.

He also congratulated the irrigation and public health minister (IPH) and local legislator Mahender Singh Thakur on his birthday.

In his address, IPH minister said that Dharampur Vidhan Sabha area has witnessed unprecedented development during the last over two years. He said all developmental demands of the area were fulfilled by the chief minister and today the area is poised to emerge as the model assembly constituency of the state.

CM extends greetings on Balika Divas

The chief minister also wished the women and girls on the occasion of ‘Balika Divas’ and said that girls were excelling in every field which is a healthy sign for women empowerment and a vibrant society. He said this reflects the change of mindset of the people towards girl child.