CM orders free Class 11, 12 education for poor children of Mohali institute

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:30 IST

To facilitate aspiring economically backward students from the state to get into the armed forces, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that the state would bear the cost of poor students, admitted to Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, for their Class 11 and 12 education.

The institute has tied up with a reputed private school in Mohali for education of students who clear its entrance examination. At present, 40 such students are selected for their senior secondary school education by the institute, but they are required to pay their own school fee of ₹45,000 a year.

With the chief minister’s directive, poor and deserving students who are admitted to the institute will also be able to join the Mohali school, said an official spokesperson after the 4th governing body meeting of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute. To meet the additional expense, the CM also asked the finance department to examine its proposal for additional funds of ₹9.5 crore.

SET UP CADET TRAINING WINGS IN SCHOOLS

In another move aimed at motivating and preparing youngsters to join the armed forces, Amarinder also directed the director general to formulate a proposal, in consultation with the secretary, school education, to set up cadet training wings in select government schools, in line with the plan to establish such wings in some private schools.

He also asked the finance department to sanction requisite funds to establish the cadet training wings at the selected private schools in Patiala, Mohali, Sangrur, Beas and Nabha to impart training to the students for joining the National Defence Academy (NDA).

The CM also chaired the 3rd governing council meeting of the Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth (C-Pyte), aimed at providing opportunities to the unemployed youth in the armed forces, central paramilitary forces and Punjab Police. He asked the C-Pyte director general to rationalise the existing camps and also explore the establishment of more permanent camps in other areas, including Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Fazilka, Sangrur and Rupnagar, in order to exploit optimum potential of the unemployed youth and enable them to be gainfully employed in the defence and state police services.