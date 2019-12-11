e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Chandigarh

CM orders free Class 11, 12 education for poor children of Mohali institute

chandigarh Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

To facilitate aspiring economically backward students from the state to get into the armed forces, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that the state would bear the cost of poor students, admitted to Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, for their Class 11 and 12 education.

The institute has tied up with a reputed private school in Mohali for education of students who clear its entrance examination. At present, 40 such students are selected for their senior secondary school education by the institute, but they are required to pay their own school fee of ₹45,000 a year.

With the chief minister’s directive, poor and deserving students who are admitted to the institute will also be able to join the Mohali school, said an official spokesperson after the 4th governing body meeting of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute. To meet the additional expense, the CM also asked the finance department to examine its proposal for additional funds of ₹9.5 crore.

SET UP CADET TRAINING WINGS IN SCHOOLS

In another move aimed at motivating and preparing youngsters to join the armed forces, Amarinder also directed the director general to formulate a proposal, in consultation with the secretary, school education, to set up cadet training wings in select government schools, in line with the plan to establish such wings in some private schools.

He also asked the finance department to sanction requisite funds to establish the cadet training wings at the selected private schools in Patiala, Mohali, Sangrur, Beas and Nabha to impart training to the students for joining the National Defence Academy (NDA).

The CM also chaired the 3rd governing council meeting of the Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth (C-Pyte), aimed at providing opportunities to the unemployed youth in the armed forces, central paramilitary forces and Punjab Police. He asked the C-Pyte director general to rationalise the existing camps and also explore the establishment of more permanent camps in other areas, including Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Fazilka, Sangrur and Rupnagar, in order to exploit optimum potential of the unemployed youth and enable them to be gainfully employed in the defence and state police services.

tags
top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News