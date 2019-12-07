CM Thackeray directs water department to chalk out plans to finish ongoing projects in 5 years

cities

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 00:14 IST

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has directed the water resources department to chalk out short-term and long-term plans to complete the on-going irrigation projects in the next five years.

The department has set a target of completing 210 projects nearing completion in five years.

While reviewing projects of the water resources and agriculture departments on Friday, the CM was apprised about the 313 on-going irrigation projects.

The CM, however, did not review the decisions of the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government to allow the water resources department to borrow ₹15,000 crore for 52 projects or the revised administrative approval for ₹6,203 crore to five projects. “We did not discuss the clean chit given to Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar,” said an official. HT had previously reported that Thackeray had plans to look into details of the ₹6,144-crore cost escalation in five irrigation projects approved by the Fadnavis government.

According to the officials from the department, they have adequate money to complete the projects in time.

“Ample funds have been released by the Centre under the Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayi Yojana, Baliraja Chetna Yojana, besides the annual allocation of ₹9,000 crore by the state. We also made provision for loans from the open market, but may not need to borrow,” the official said.

Thackeray told agriculture department officials to make the crop insurance scheme more farmer-friendly and ensure they get compensation for losses in time.