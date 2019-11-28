CMP proposes: Vehicles older than 15 years, petrol and diesel, should be banned

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:02 IST

PUNE The Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) prepared by Larsen & Toubro for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), contains a suggestion that vehicles older than 15 years, petrol and diesel, should be banned.

The PMRDA presented the CMP to the Pune Urban Mobility Transport Authority (Pumta) on Thursday. Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar heads Pumta.

A selection of the CMP suggestions read: “Banning of petrol and diesel vehicles older than 15 years, metering-distance based fare collection, restriction of share auto routes on public transport routes, and no auto rickshaw stands near intersections”.

What is CMP?

Long-term transport vision document for mobility in Pune created by L&T for the PMRDA

- Central government made it mandatory to prepare a CMP for all cities to avail of funds from the government, for transport-related projects.

- Pune CMP considers 2,172 sqkm of area (30% of the PMRDA region), which includes PMC, PCMC, three Cantonments and surrounding urban areas.

- To exectute CMP, Rs 34,274 crore will be required. This is to execute projects which include Metro, ring road, Purandar airport, town planning schemes and multimodal hubs.

What the CMP reveals about Pune traffic

No of registered vehicles - 52 lakh, growth rate of 8 % per annum

- 1,500 accidents per year, of which 360 are fatal

- 10.65 lakh vehicles enter/leave the study area daily

- 83% of households own either a two-wheeler or a two-wheeler and a car

- Average spending on transport per month, Rs 1,400

- Average traffic speed 18km per hour during peak hours

- Average trip length - 8km

- Non-motorised transport share - 28 per cent

- Public transport share - 19 per cent