Coming to a radio near you: health, courtesy KGMU

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 20:16 IST

The King George’s Medical University is all set to become the first medical institute in north India to have a radio station of its own, dedicated to your health and healthy living.

“We intend to spread awareness in an unconventional manner, where the programmes will be designed to make people understand disease prevention and good health in an easy way and in the local dialect,” said senior faculty member and the brain behind the venture Vinod Jain.

Experts will be interviewed on regional health issues/diseases. “Not all people have access to doctors to know all the answers on dengue that is troubling a lot of people in the state at present. But a comprehensive talk show will resolve all queries. And we aim to go ahead keeping these facts in view,” said Prof Jain.

KGMU vice-chancellor MLB Bhatt said, “Things are in the final stages. We will put the proposal in the executive council meeting tomorrow (Friday) and hope the station will begin broadcast this year itself.”

The radio has been allotted a frequency and soon the station will be set up on the KGMU campus. Its broadcast will reach up to 30 km (air distance).

The broadcast of health talks on different topics will be pre-announced and people can tune in on the specific date and time to listen. In future, the talk shows will facilitate phone calls from the audience so that a specific query can also be answered, if that has not been included during the talk.

Not just the masses but medical students can also benefit from the KGMU radio station. The plan is to record major undergraduate and post-graduate lectures and put them on air so that those students, who missed the lecture, or those from other institutes, may listen to experts/teachers and benefit from them.

“The radio station will be a first-of-its-kind effort in North India. The future plan is to put the programme on the internet to extend our reach worldwide,” said Prof Jain. He said that once on the internet, the lectures will be accessible anytime and anywhere by students and in this way, “we shall contribute to the education of students across countries.”

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 20:16 IST