Communal speech case: Sidhu remains out of reach as Bihar cops wait to deliver bail papers

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:25 IST

Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has been giving a tough time to two Bihar cops who are in city to get his signatures on bail documents related to a case registered against him for delivering a communal speech during Lok Sabha elections last year.

The cops say that they have been camping in the city for five days but have so far failed to meet the minister. “We just need his signatures on the bail documents. But the minister has not been available,” says sub-inspector Janardan Ram of Barsoi police station in Bihar.

The case was registered on April 16, 2019, after the cricketer-turned-politician appealed to Muslims to “unite and vote” against PM Narendra Modi. He said this while campaigning for Congress’ Tariq Anwar in Bihar.