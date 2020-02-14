Cong plans revamp of Delhi unit, will rope in younger leaders

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:44 IST

New Delhi:

After scoring a duck in the Delhi elections for the second term in a row, the Congress is looking at restructuring the state unit to bring in younger leaders to take up important leadership positions .

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has started an exercise to meet state unit leaders, and candidates fielded in the assembly polls, to assess the reasons for the loss.

On Friday, Alka Lamba, who contested from Chandni Chowk with a Congress ticket after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) last year, met Gandhi to give her feedback about the election preparations and reasons for her defeat.

“It was a regular meeting where we discussed the election results and how the party can be strengthened in the national capital,” Lamba said after the meeting.

Other Delhi Congress leaders will meet with Gandhi in the coming days.

Senior leaders from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said the central leadership had been considering a revamp of the Delhi unit and the poor show in the elections has strengthened this resolve.

Younger leaders and second generation politicians are likely to be encouraged to take up important positions in the party, as it plans to go into a preparatory mode ahead of the 2022 municipal elections.

“There are some young leaders who have performed well in these elections. If we had given these youngsters some time to acclimatise with electoral politics, we might have seen favourable results at least in some constituencies,” said a senior AICC leader, who asked not to be quoted.

Apart from Lamba, the names of Abhishek Dutt, candidate from Kasturba Nagar, who had garnered the highest vote share out of all Congress candidates in Delhi, and Shivani Chopra, candidate from Kalkaji and daughter of Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, are being considered for a role in the party’s core team in Delhi.