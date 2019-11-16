Cong playing with national security over Rafale: Yogi

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:41 IST

Two days after the Supreme Court rejected the review petitions on the multi-crore Rafale deal, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked the Congress to apologise to people of the country on the issue.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected pleas for a review of its December 2018 verdict in which it had said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the controversial deal.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said, “The judgment by the Supreme Court exposed the white lies spoken by the Congress party. And it shows how the Congress party has been playing with national security by indulging in politics over Rafale. Those who have been playing with national security by indulging in politics over it should apologise to the people of India as BJP has always maintained that desh is always above dal (country is above political party).”

The chief minister’s remarks on the Rafale issue came on a day on which the BJP held protests across Uttar Pradesh, demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the issue.

“Now that the country’s top court has cleared the air on the subject, I guess logically and morally, Rahul Gandhi should apologise,” UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said.

In Lucknow, BJP leaders marched from the state BJP office till the Mahatma Gandhi statue and submitted a memorandum to administrative officials. The memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind demanded a public apology from the Congress leader.

Protests were also held in Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Amethi, the Congress bastion that BJP breached in the 2019 LS polls.

The BJP leaders said it was time that the former Congress chief apologised for what they said, “maligning” the PM’s image.

“The SC made it clear that the demand to re-look into the case was not required. The top court had in December 2018 itself cleared the deal. The lies of the Congress party once again were exposed even though Rahul Gandhi continuously tried to mislead the country by building a false narrative on the issue during the 2019 LS polls which the BJP went on to win. For engaging in such dirty politics, Rahul Gandhi must apologise,” UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said.