Cong wants Singh brothers disqualification speeded up

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:18 IST

LUCKNOW: The Congress will urge speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit for an early hearing on its petition seeking disqualification of its MLA from Harchanpur (Rae Bareli) Rakesh Singh under the anti-defection law.

“Yes, we will request the speaker for an early hearing on the petition seeking disqualification of Rakesh Singh,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu.

He said the Congress had filed the petition a few months ago.

In a letter sent to Rakesh Singh on June 21, 2019 the assembly secretariat had asked the legislator to give his view on the issues mentioned in the petition seeking his disqualification, said Lallu.

Lallu said principal secretary of state assembly Pradeep Dubey, in a letter sent on August 27, 2019, too, had asked Rakesh Singh to submit his comments on the points raised in the petition against him in two weeks. “We will urge the speaker to expedite the issue,” said Lallu.

Rakesh Singh is brother of Congress MLC from Rae Bareli Dinesh Singh.

The Congress had also filed a petition before the chairman of the state legislative council (Vidhan Parishad) seeking disqualification of Dinesh Singh under the anti-defection law.

BJP chief Amit Shah had inducted Dinesh Singh in the BJP at a public rally in Rae Bareli before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Both Dinesh and Rakesh had attended the state legislature’s special session defying the party’s decision to boycott both the houses that the Yogi Adityanath government had convened on October 2 to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and have uninterrupted debate on sustainable development goals.

“Chairman Vidhan Parishad is hearing the petition seeking disqualification of Dinesh Singh under the anti-defection law,” said Congress MLC Deepak Singh.

Rae Bareli (Sadar) MLA Aditi Singh had on Friday said the Congress was not taking any action against party Dinesh Singh and Rakesh Singh while she was being targeted for taking part in the special session of state assembly.

“Am I being targeted for being a woman,” said Aditi, who has been holding the office of All India Mahila Congress general secretary too. Aditi has been given a show cause notice to explain her decision to attend the special session of state assembly defying the whip to boycott the house.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 20:18 IST