Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Cities / Congress opposes Bapat’s proposal to abolish Cantonment boards

Congress opposes Bapat’s proposal to abolish Cantonment boards

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 19:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of Parliament (MP) Girish Bapat said that the British era Cantonment boards should be abolished, Congress leader and Pune city district Congress committee president Ramesh Bagwe, on Saturday, opposed the move while condemning the statement.

Currently, India has 62 Cantonment boards, three of which - Pune Cantonment, Khadki Cantonment and Dehu road Cantonment board are in the city and manages the specific area’s civic issues. These boards are headed by a military officer of a senior rank.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Bagwe said the British had set up cantonment boards for a reason. “The southern command is headquartered in Pune and so if it is mixed with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits then for every development work, the proposal will be required to be sent to the defence board for permission,” said Bagwe.

“If the area is merged with the PMC limits then the permissible height or floor space index would increase to about ten to fifteen floors which will endanger the safety of the country’s security. Areas under cantonment boards are also greener as the trees are protected,” said Bagwe.

“The cantonment boards which was promised their Goods and Services Tax (GST) share by the central government is yet to get a single rupee. To put curtains on his party’s unfulfilled promises, Bapat has made this illogical demand and has tried to misguide the people residing in these areas,” said Bagwe.

