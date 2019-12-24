Cops release footage of Dec 15 incident at AMU

cities

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 19:49 IST

Countering allegations

10-min footage shows students applying force to open Bab-e-Syed Gate, say police officials

AGRA To counter allegations that cops broke the Bab-e-Syed Gate at AMU and targeted students during anti-CAA protests , the Aligarh police released CCTV footages, which showed that students broke it and pelted police with stones on December 15 night, after which winter vacations at the university were preponed.

In the 10-minute footage, aggressive students were seen rushing to the gate and applying force to open it. However, the police on the other side placed metal barricading, but students shook the gate with such force that it broke, said police officials.

Aligarh police officials claimed that the CCTV footage negates the false propaganda that the police barged into the AMU campus after breaking the gates and began using force.

“The CCTV footage clearly shows that students were bent upon creating ruckus while it were the police who made maximum efforts to prevent breakage of Bab-e-Syed Gate” said a senior police official.

“With such video footage made public, police cannot justify the excess they committed while entering the hostel rooms and burning the belongings of students staying in hostel rooms,” alleged Hamza Sufiyan, former vice president of AMU students union.

Clashes in AMU had erupted following police action against demonstrators in the vicinity of Jamia Milia Islamia in New Delhi on Sunday, when some of the agitators, on being chased by police, had sneaked into the varsity campus, prompting the security personnel to enter the varsity. AMU was later closed till January 5.

Despite students vacating the hostels, the AMU campus is still witnessing protests, mainly by girl students at Bab-e-Syed Gate beside protest march by teaching and non-teaching staff on AMU campus against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).