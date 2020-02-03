e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Cops to identify anti-CAA protestors in Aligarh, serve notices

Cops to identify anti-CAA protestors in Aligarh, serve notices

cities Updated: Feb 03, 2020 19:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

AGRA With the protest against the new citizenship law in Aligarh’s Shahjamal area entering its fifth day, the police are preparing to serve notices on people staging a sit-in after identifying them. Cops are taking time to initiate the process as the protest is primarily led by women and girls whose faces are covered.

“Protestors have assembled at Shahjamal Eidgah despite prohibitory orders. They are blocking the road and raising slogans. We have initiated the process to identify the protestors who would be served notices,” stated Dhirendra Sharma, in-charge of Delhi Gate police station.

Five days ago, women from nearby localities began gathering in Shahjamal Eidgah area. The number of protestors has gone up since then.

Aligarh police tried its best to thwart the protest and cases were registered at Delhi Gate police station against unidentified protestors. But women protestors continue to stage peaceful ‘dharna’.

“We are keeping an eye on law and order situation in view of the ongoing ‘dharna’ in Shahjamal area,” stated Vishal Pandey, CO.

Meanwhile, a large number of girls blocked all traffic within the AMU campus on Monday, forming a human chain at the main crossing near the university guesthouse. (Inputs from agency)

top news
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities