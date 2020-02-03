Cops to identify anti-CAA protestors in Aligarh, serve notices

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 19:31 IST

AGRA With the protest against the new citizenship law in Aligarh’s Shahjamal area entering its fifth day, the police are preparing to serve notices on people staging a sit-in after identifying them. Cops are taking time to initiate the process as the protest is primarily led by women and girls whose faces are covered.

“Protestors have assembled at Shahjamal Eidgah despite prohibitory orders. They are blocking the road and raising slogans. We have initiated the process to identify the protestors who would be served notices,” stated Dhirendra Sharma, in-charge of Delhi Gate police station.

Five days ago, women from nearby localities began gathering in Shahjamal Eidgah area. The number of protestors has gone up since then.

Aligarh police tried its best to thwart the protest and cases were registered at Delhi Gate police station against unidentified protestors. But women protestors continue to stage peaceful ‘dharna’.

“We are keeping an eye on law and order situation in view of the ongoing ‘dharna’ in Shahjamal area,” stated Vishal Pandey, CO.

Meanwhile, a large number of girls blocked all traffic within the AMU campus on Monday, forming a human chain at the main crossing near the university guesthouse. (Inputs from agency)