Copycats of his YouTube channel surface; bid to scuttle connect, claims Sidhu

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:41 IST

Two days after Congress MLA from Amritsar east Navjot Singh Sidhu launched his new YouTube channel, Jittega Punjab, a number of other channels with similar sounding names surfaced on the video-sharing company on Monday.

Channel chief administrator Smit Singh said, “Anti-Punjab forces are trying to mislead people with similar sounding IDs on YouTube in an attempt to create an illusion. This is a testament to the fact that many people are apprehensive of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s direct connect with people; some others might be doing this for personal gains of viewership.”

He added, “Hundreds of YouTube Channels cropped up within minutes of the launch, proving that professionals were handling a deliberate mechanism to scuttle Sidhu’s direct connect with the masses. Punjabi was used as the first language in our name on the firm insistence of Sidhu, thereby causing some confusion for majority of the viewers.”

“Jittega Punjab Youtube channel was launched on March 14, 2020 (Saturday), two days after its registration. Youtube has been sending copyright strike notices to illegally re-uploaded videos and sending impersonation notices to such channels,” Smit claimed.

He added, “YouTube has been requested to enable a preventative mechanism so that such dubious acts are nipped in the bud. An awareness campaign has been started by young Punjabis on Facebook and Instagram, who have taken up the cudgels in favour of Sidhu.”