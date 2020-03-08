Corona scare: Poultry biz hit in Punjab

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 22:52 IST

The poultry business in Punjab has seen a 25% decline following speculations that chicken and eggs are one of the causes for the spread of Coronavirus. Due to this, the price of chicken and eggs has also gone down.

While the price of eggs has seen a 25% dip, raw chicken, which was being sold for ₹220 to ₹250 a kg three weeks ago, now costs ₹100 per kg in wholesale.

In view of this, poultry farmers are planning to sell poultry products at minimum prices. The farmers even conducted an egg mela in Karnal to encourage people to consume eggs. They are planning a similar programme in Punjab where people will be given away eggs either for free or at minimal rates.

Punjab progressive poultry farmers association president Mohinder Arora said, “Every day 1.1 crore eggs are produced in Punjab, which are then sold to Haryana, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, besides Punjab. But ever since coronavirus rumours spread, our business has been badly hit.”

He added that they are being forced to cut down on the price as eggs are perishable.

“The situation is slightly better in Jammu and Kashmir but in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal, we are facing losses,” said Arora.

Punjab progressive poultry farmers association chairman Sanjiv Bassi said, “Poultry farmers are already facing losses as the rates of feed has been increased. The grains which cost ₹1,500 per 100 kgs increased to ₹2,200 per 100 kgs.”

“Earlier, we used to sell eggs and chicken in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, but ever since the government there offered subsidy on start-up poultry business, the number of poultries in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar has increased manifold, raising the demand and rates of grain and feed,” said Bassi.

Avneet Singh, the owner of A-one Chicken in Jawahar Nagar camp, said that the rumour has hit retail sale of chicken and eggs as. As of now, there is no study that eggs and chicken cause coronavirus.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said people should not fall for myths such as these. “There is nothing to worry and people can consume well-cooked eggs, chicken and non-vegetarian food,” he said.