Coronavirus curfew: Panchkula shops to close by 6.30pm, orders DC

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:59 IST

Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Wednesday ordered all shops, except chemists, to close by 6.30pm. Ahuja said social distancing was essential to check spread of coronavirus. Hence, keeping in mind the health and safety of residents, the shops’ opening hours had been curtailed.

As the orders came into force with immediate effect, police teams were sent to close the shops in all sectors post 6.30pm. The DC issued instructions to the local deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and sub-divisional magistrates to ensure strict compliance of the orders. Violation of the orders will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

DRONE TO KEEP A CHECK ON VIOLATORS IN PANCHKULA

Intensifying checking of people violating the lockdown orders in the district, the Panchkula police on Wednesday decided to maintain vigil through drone cameras. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mohit Handa said people violating lockdown orders in markets and on roads will be monitored through drones.

“People roaming on streets will also be booked,” he said. Handa appealed to residents to step out only for essentials and cooperate with the police. He said movement of people was also being monitored through CCTV cameras installed in the district.