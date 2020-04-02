e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Coronavirus curfew: Panchkula shops to close by 6.30pm, orders DC

Coronavirus curfew: Panchkula shops to close by 6.30pm, orders DC

Administration employs drones to intensify checking

cities Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Wednesday ordered all shops, except chemists, to close by 6.30pm. Ahuja said social distancing was essential to check spread of coronavirus. Hence, keeping in mind the health and safety of residents, the shops’ opening hours had been curtailed.

As the orders came into force with immediate effect, police teams were sent to close the shops in all sectors post 6.30pm. The DC issued instructions to the local deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and sub-divisional magistrates to ensure strict compliance of the orders. Violation of the orders will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

DRONE TO KEEP A CHECK ON VIOLATORS IN PANCHKULA

Intensifying checking of people violating the lockdown orders in the district, the Panchkula police on Wednesday decided to maintain vigil through drone cameras. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mohit Handa said people violating lockdown orders in markets and on roads will be monitored through drones.

“People roaming on streets will also be booked,” he said. Handa appealed to residents to step out only for essentials and cooperate with the police. He said movement of people was also being monitored through CCTV cameras installed in the district.

top news
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
800 Jamaat attendees in Karnataka to be quarantined, 2 identified in Andhra
800 Jamaat attendees in Karnataka to be quarantined, 2 identified in Andhra
Covid-19 update: Highest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, all 110 attended Jamaat
Covid-19 update: Highest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, all 110 attended Jamaat
This website will help you find stores that are open near you
This website will help you find stores that are open near you
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities