Coronavirus in Chandigarh: Tavern owner booked for evicting migrant workers

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:47 IST

The police on Monday booked a Panchkula resident for evicting eight employees from his tavern on Old Ropar road, Manimajra, where they used to live and work.

As per information, 25-year-old Mahesh Kumar told the migrant workers to leave, stating that he could not bear their expenses any more.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 188 (disobedience of order of public servant), 269 (whoever, unlawfully or negligently doesn’t act), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station. However, he was later given bail, police officials said.

The action has come in the backdrop of mass departure of migrant workers from Delhi to their homes in Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, the top brass of UT police, including deputy inspector general of police Omvir Bishnoi, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale, superintendent of police (city) Vineet Kumar, were seen manning check-posts on the periphery of the city, to assure that all the needs of migrants were met amid the pandemic.

“We have set up temporary shelters for migrants with provision of food. Patrolling teams are working round-the-clock and asking landlords not to demand rent from migrant tenants for a month,” said Jagadale.

She added that so far the police have restored 72 migrants planning to leave the city. Among them, 68 are men, two women and two children. “A team of counsellors interacted with them to assure that every need of theirs will be taken care of,” the SSP added.

Meanwhile, police officials were seen carrying out survey of migrants living in different areas of the city and asking them if they needed any assistance with food or other necessary items.