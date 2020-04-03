Coronavirus in Mohali, Panchkula: Vegetable vendors give masks, gloves a go-by

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 01:23 IST

Despite officers of the district administration and police repeatedly asking shopkeepers and vegetable vendors to wear masks and gloves, and ensure social distancing, these directions are not being adhered to.

In Mohali, on checking Sectors 76 to 80, it was found that most vegetable vendors are not taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Even buyers are not maintaining distance.

A vegetable vendor in Sector 79, Rakesh Kumar, who was not taking requisite precautions, said gloves and masks are not available in chemist shops.

Kumar said he always ask people to maintain distance while shopping.

On March 27, the district administration allowed 100 vendors to carry essential supplies from Phases 1 to 11 and Sectors 68, 69, and 70 in Mohali. Six teams were deployed for effective supervision.

Area councilor of Sector 80, Surinder Singh said, they are instructing vendors to take necessary precautions time and again. But, they will not adhere to directions till strict action is taken, he said.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Mohali - Aashika Jain said, “Our teams are already supervising them, but, it is also the duty of residents to take precautions. Teams cannot be present everywhere.”

SIMILAR STATE OF AFFAIRS IN PANCHKULA

In Panchkula, the district administration has authorised around 480 vendors for supplying fruits and vegetables. However, there is no check on if precautionary measures are being followed by them.

Almost none of the vendors were wearing gloves, blatantly ignoring the administration’s instructions.

Markets wore a deserted look, with only chemists and departmental shops being open.

Some vendors who setup their stalls near the markets were found without masks or gloves. Most visiting sectors for door-to-door supply did not follow necessary precautionary measures either.

Rakesh Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 12 and member, Panchkula Vikas Manch, said, “Vendors on streets are not wearing gloves and masks, and not maintaining distance from buyers. Moreover, people surround them as if everything is normal. There is no check by the administration on if precautionary measures are being followed.”

Payal Gupta, a resident of Sector 4 said, “Vendors visiting the locality are not wearing masks or gloves. They don’t use sanitisers either, which increases risk of contracting infection. Authorities should provide them with basic kits.”

The Panchkula Marketing Board has issued identity cards to authorised vendors, permitting them to move their tractor-trailers and carts carrying vegetables in the city till April 15.

The board’s secretary, Dharamender Pal said, “Instructions were issued to vendors to use sanitisers, gloves and masks. We are receiving several complaints related to them overcharging and not following precautionary measures. We are taking action on basis of complaints. So far, we have cancelled permits of four vendors.”\