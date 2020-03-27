Coronavirus lockdown: BMC to look at ration demand of all areas

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:28 IST

Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is identifying areas as per population to determine their weekly ration demand to avoid any shortage of food supply in local grocery stores.

In a meeting with food suppliers and retailers, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Thursday said passes will be allotted to workers in food supply business to avoid shortage of groceries. A senior civic official said, “We are collating population data of areas, a number of local grocery stores and local ration shops. We will find out the regular sale and purchase of goods from these shops and through this, will determine the basic weekly demand of ration.”

The civic body is also developing a software to ensure smooth food supply services. “We are looking at the whole food chain system from the supply source. For instance, there are prominent vegetable suppliers and we are ensuring their workers have passes. The godowns in the outskirts of the city, where the stock is stored, should also have smooth transportation.”

During the meeting, the grocery stores and e-grocers were asked to resume online delivery services. The official added, “One of the points that were discussed was to ensure food and ration to people, who have been advised to be home quarantined. It is being looked at.”