Coronavirus lockdown: Locals don’t give two hoots to social distancing in Old City areas of Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 06, 2020 01:31 IST

Defying social distancing norms, residents came out of their houses in large numbers for various purchases in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Maximum violations were witnessed in areas of Old City, including Sabun Bazar and Pindi Street, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Dr BL Kapoor Memorial Hospital and Giaspura.

Though the district administration has asked the public not to use vehicles while visiting shops, several people ventured out on their two-wheelers during the curfew relaxation hours between 7am and 11am.

With no police personnel deployed on the roads in Old City areas, locals made most of it, and were seen gossiping and laughing standing in smalls groups, most without any face masks.

Avtar Singh, 57, of Karimpura, said he needed some medicines for which he came to Pindi Street. “It was not possible for me to walk three kilometres to reach the market, so I came on a two-wheeler,” he said.

The market near BL Kapoor Hospital also witnessed vehicular rush. Lajjawanti of Chhawani Mohalla said, “Though grocery is available at small shops near my house, we have to come out to buy vegetables. Vendors avoid entering narrow streets and if they do, they overcharge.”

YOUTHS PLAY CRICKET ON ROADS, QUEUES OUTSIDE GROCERY SHOPS

In Jawahar Nagar Camp area, streets were barricaded using bamboo sticks, but locals were found roaming around without any restrictions. Some youths were even playing cricket on the vacant roads.

A resident said despite lockdown, street food such as “golgappas” were easily available in the area. The police never come inside the streets to check the violations, he said.

Main market of Jawahar Nagar Camp was closed except some grocery shops. While the shopkeepers sold articles from half-open shutters, customers queued up outside the shops, waiting for their turn.

Model Gram resident Prabhjot Singh, who was among those waiting, said, “There were long queues outside every shop. We are forced to buy locally produced articles as according to shopkeepers, they have run out of branded ones due to the lockdown.”

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the police will initiate action against the defaulters.