Coronavirus lockdown: Yoga sessions go online for housing society in Mumbai

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:48 IST

Mumbai: For Raheja Vistas Co-operative Housing Society Limited in Chandivli, the lockdown has meant setting up a system to record who is coming in and going out of the complex, as well as online classes for its residents.

With 771 flats and a number of expats among its 3000-odd residents, Raheja Vistas knew the adjusting to the lockdown would be challenging but necessary. The society sees regular visitors and several residents are known to fly in and out of the country.

Raheja Vistas’ resident, Sarthak Shah, who is an attorney by profession, said the society has maintained a record of everyone who has travelled internationally in recent times, and checked up on them.

“We had one resident who self-quarantined herself in a hotel so that there was no inconvenience caused to other members. A tenant, who is Chinese, was a little apprehensive about how he should step out and interact with others, but the management committee made him feel comfortable,” said Shah.

The society has also restricted movement into and out of the complex. Domestic help for only 10-12 families is allowed inside and in the past, a session was held in which domestic help were taught hygiene practices that must be followed during the outbreak in their own homes as well as workplaces.

Atul Sharma, chairman of the society, said various online activities are conducted throughout the day for different age groups, to keep everyone occupied. From yoga to e-learning as well as religious sessions, there is a variety of options.

“By having these sessions, we have people socialising, their fitness is maintained and there is competitive spirit as they stay engaged in an activity,” he said.

Yoga instructor Hemamalini PJ said she has seen more interest in yoga during the lockdown than before.

“Now that they have some time on their hand, I have had people inquiring to join the [online] classes and do a trial month to keep themselves engaged,” said Hemamalini.