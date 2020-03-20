Coronavirus outbreak: Woman escapes isolation ward of Haryana hospital

cities

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 23:53 IST

A 50-year-old woman managed to give the slip to the administration of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital in Karnal.

On Wednesday, the woman had visited the hospital for a check-up where doctors decided to quarantine her at the isolation ward of the hospital to take her samples for Covid-19 test. The woman is said to be residing in Assandh area of Karnal. According to the doctors, she escaped from the isolation ward on Thursday.

Karnal chief Medical officer Ashwini Ahuja said, “The whereabouts of the woman have not been ascertained. She had visited the hospital for a check-up where doctors decided to quarantine her. On Thursday, she managed to escape the ward which led to apprehensions.”

About the reports that she had returned from Italy earlier this month, the CMO said this could not be confirmed but she reportedly told the doctors that she met a foreigner and spent some time with him. He said that the doctors who examined her said that the woman did not have any flu-like symptoms, but her samples could not be taken for testing.