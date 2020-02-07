e-paper
Coronovirus suspected patient admitted to Barnala hospital

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Barnala
Barnala A teacher at a local school, suspected to be suffering from coronavirus was admitted to the civil hospital on Friday. She had gone to Shanghai in China on an educational tour and returned on January 20; seven students had accompanied her.”

Civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said, “Though the incubation period of 14 days is already over, we are giving her treatment for respiratory infection as a matter of abundant caution. Her position is stable and she is taking her medicines and diet regularly. If need be, we would send her samples to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. I advise the public to not fall prey to rumours.”

“We have screened 92 patients on the list of 98 we received from our head-office for screening. Patients that we checked upon after visiting their houses were found to be asymptomatic (producing or showing no symptoms),” Kishore added.

