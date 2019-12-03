Cotton farmers protest as CCI halts purchase

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 23:11 IST

Farmers across the district staged a dharna outside the deputy commissioner’s residence in Mansa on Tuesday, demanding that the government continue to purchase cotton in mandis across the district. The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), after intervention by commission agents and owners of cotton factories (private buyers) in the district had put a halt to the purchase.

Farmers shouted slogans demanding action against private buyers. On Tuesday morning, agitated farmers from the Mansa grain market marched towards the DC’s residence about 2 km from the grain market. About 250 farmers protested for about four hours, accusing private buyers for deceiving them.

Farmers, having received upto Rs4,700 per quintal from private buyers, demanded that cotton be purchased at the MSP fixed at Rs5450 per quintal.

Despite an agreement between them, factory owners have been refusing to take raw cotton purchased by CCI for processing. Ram Singh, leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union alleged, “Commission agents union has been influencing the cotton factory owners to not take cotton purchased by CCI.”

“Commission agents have threatened to boycott cotton factory owners if they take cotton from CCI,” said Shailendra Tiwari, a CCI official.